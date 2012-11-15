BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat SpA , is in talks with Spain's Banco Santander SA to make the bank's U.S. unit its preferred lender, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Chrysler entered into a 30-day negotiating period with the Spanish lender to replace the incumbent Ally Financial Inc , the agency said. ()
Early this year, Chrysler said that it will allow its pact with Ally Financial, the former lending arm of General Motors , to expire at the end of April 2013.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ally financed 31.6 percent of Chrysler's U.S. customers last year, and 66.7 percent of its dealers.
"Chrysler Group has entered into a 30-day period where it is negotiating exclusively with a potential partner to provide financial services to our dealers and their customers," Peter Grady, Chrysler Group's vice president for network development and fleet, told the Wall Street Journal in a statement.
Chrysler and Santander's U.S. unit could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. hours.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.