MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT Nov 11 * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE
TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5
MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE 2007 * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT TAKATA 'HAS MADE NO
DETERMINATION OF A SAFETY DEFECT" IN THE 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5 MLN)
INFLATORS * Rpt-Chrysler says will begin replacing Takata air bag inflators in
early December on 371,264 U.S. vehicles * Rpt-Chrysler says in documents filed with US safety regulators at the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that first repairs under the
capmaign will be made in parts of Florida
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.