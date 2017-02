TURIN, Italy Oct 3 The chief executive of Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Monday he was confident he could reach a deal over labour contracts with the U.S. United Auto Workers union and thus avoid arbitration.

The talks between Chrysler and the union began in late July and if no agreement is reached, unresolved issues will go to arbitration.

"I am confident we can find a solution, arbitraiton could be an option but I am hoping to avoid it," Marchionne, who also runs Fiat told reporters.

(Reporting By Gianni Montani)