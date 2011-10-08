* UAW-Chrysler council not informed of reason for meeting

* Four-year labor pact expires on Oct. 19

DETROIT Oct 7 Top leaders at the United Auto Workers union have called local bargaining units representing Chrysler Group LLC's plants in the United States for a Monday meeting, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The council was not informed of the reason for the meeting, which will be held in Detroit, the person said, declining to be identified because the contract discussions are private.

Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has been pushing the UAW for further concessions in this labor pact because the U.S. automaker remains on shaky financial ground.

Chrysler's contract with the UAW expired on Sept. 14, but both sides extended the deal to Oct. 19. Chrysler, which is majority-owned by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)