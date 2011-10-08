* UAW-Chrysler council not informed of reason for meeting
* Four-year labor pact expires on Oct. 19
DETROIT Oct 7 Top leaders at the United Auto
Workers union have called local bargaining units representing
Chrysler Group LLC's plants in the United States for a Monday
meeting, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The council was not informed of the reason for the meeting,
which will be held in Detroit, the person said, declining to be
identified because the contract discussions are private.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has been pushing
the UAW for further concessions in this labor pact because the
U.S. automaker remains on shaky financial ground.
Chrysler's contract with the UAW expired on Sept. 14, but
both sides extended the deal to Oct. 19. Chrysler, which is
majority-owned by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)