* UAW local officials to meet Monday in Detroit-source
* Union leadership may want to review issues in talks
* Marchionnne says GM, Ford deals too costly for Chrysler
By Bernie Woodall and Allison Martell
DETROIT/MONTREAL, Oct 7 The United Auto Workers
union has summoned local officials representing some 26,000
Chrysler Group LLC workers to Detroit as contract talks with the
No. 3 U.S. automaker near a turning point.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday
that he expected bargaining on a new four-year deal on wages and
benefits to intensify over the next three to four days.
Separately, the UAW summoned union presidents representing
local bargaining units to Detroit for a Monday update on the
contract talks, a person briefed on the plan said.
Typically the UAW leadership only summons the bargaining
council representing to meet when they have a tentative contract
to present to local officials.
But the union's talks with Chrysler have been the most
strained of its contract talks with any of the Detroit
automakers in the current round of negotiations, and there was
no indication of new progress on Friday.
That left open the possibility that UAW President Bob King
may want to brief local union presidents on the sticking points
in talks, and the risk that the negotiations are deadlocked and
head to arbitration, the person said.
Chrysler had no comment. The UAW could not be reached to
comment.
UAW Vice President General Holiefield, who is leading the
negotiations with Chrysler, thanked Chrysler workers for their
patience in an online posting earlier on Friday.
Talks between the two sides have been underway since July
but stalled last month over Chrysler's push to seek a more
concessionary labor deal than the union was willing to give its
larger rivals, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co .
"Progress has been made. However, key issues are still being
discussed," Holiefield said in a memo.
CHALLENGED PRECEDENT
Separately, Marchionne, speaking to the Italian Chamber of
Commerce in Montreal, said he expected Chrysler to reach a deal
with the union and avoid arbitration, but he challenged the
precedent set in contract agreements with General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co .
Earlier this week, the UAW and Ford reached a tentative
four-year contract that allows veteran workers to get at least
$16,000 in bonuses. Last week, UAW workers at GM ratified a
slightly less generous labor contract.
Chrysler, the smallest of the Detroit automakers, is under
more pressure to hold the line on costs because its finances are
weaker.
"Some of the deals that we've seen being signed between Ford
and GM (with the UAW) are probably, given Chrysler's own
predicament... overly generous," Marchionne said on Friday.
Chrysler, which nearly collapsed two years ago, is still
executing its turnaround and trying to change public perceptions
of its vehicle quality.
The company emerged from bankruptcy with a debt load that
included $7.6 billion in government loans. In May, Chrysler
repaid those loans through a refinancing that helped reduce its
interest payments.
As a result, Chrysler is eager to hold down its fixed costs
beyond the 2015 expiration of the deal being negotiated, people
involved in the talks have said.
Chrysler's contract with the UAW expired on Sept. 14, but
both sides extended the deal to Oct. 19.
As part of Chrysler's bankruptcy restructuring in 2009,
workers gave up the right to strike and agreed to binding
arbitration if a deal could not be reached.
"The intent is to try and get to a deal without going to
arbitration," Marchionne said. "I think we're approaching this
with the best of intents."
Marchionne, who is also the CEO of Chrysler's majority
owner, Fiat SpA , has sparred with UAW leadership. Last
month, he sent a scolding two-page memo to the UAW's King for
missing a key negotiating meeting.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit,
Allison Martell in Montreal, Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)