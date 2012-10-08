Oct 8 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling more than
44,000 pickup trucks in the United States because a rear-axle
pinion nut could loosen and cause loss of vehicle control.
Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat SpA, is
recalling 44,300 Dodge Dakota and Dodge Ram 1500 pickups from
model years 2009 and 2010 as a rear-axle nut may loosen due to
lack of adhesive, according to documents filed with the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Should the nut loosen, the axle could lock up and cause loss
of control or a crash with little warning, the documents said.
NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into the issue in
July, according to the documents. There have been 17 field
reports alleging axle failure due to pinion nut loosening, the
documents said.
The recall is expected to begin in November. Chrysler will
notify owners and supply a nut retainer at no cost.