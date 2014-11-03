Nov 3 Chrysler Group LLC -

* Chrysler Group LLC says October U.S. Sales of 170,480 vehicles, up 22 percent

* Finished the month of October with an 84 days supply of inventory, or 530,338 units

* Sees U.S. October auto industry sales at annualized 16.9 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks