PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 U.S. farm co-operative CHS Inc said on Monday it has agreed to buy 16 Canadian farm retail outlets from Agrium Inc .
Terms of the deal, which is to close around April 1, were not disclosed.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger