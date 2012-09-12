* Plant to produce 2,200 tons of fertilizer daily
* CHS to supply farmers in U.S. northern Plains, Canada
Sept 12 CHS Inc, the largest U.S.
farmer co-op, said on Wednesday it plans to build a $1 billion
nitrogen fertilizer plant in Spiritwood, North Dakota, and set
to open in the last half of 2016.
The proposed plant will convert natural gas into 2,200 tons
of ammonia fertilizer daily, and distribute it as anhydrous
ammonia, urea and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) liquid fertilizer
to farm supply retailers and farmers in the Dakotas and parts of
Minnesota, Montana and Canada, CHS said.
The plant would employ 100 to 150 people, CHS said.
"Today CHS imports fertilizer products from 19 countries.
Developing additional domestic crop nutrients sources closer to
our customers is critical to meeting demand, improving our
logistical and distribution expertise," Carl Casale, chief
executive for Minnesota-based CHS, said in a statement.
The United States is the world's largest importer of
fertilizer, with more than half the country's nitrogen and
nearly 90 percent of its potash supplies coming from
international sources, according to the Fertilizer Institute.
CHS, a leader in the crop nutrients business, sources and
distributes some 7 million tons of fertilizers annually to
farmer-member co-ops across the United States.