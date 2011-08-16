* Claims it has paid more than its share of costs

* More than 300 workers have sued over exposure

NEW YORK Aug 16 Insurance company Chubb Corp (CB.N) has filed suit against more than 20 companies over the cleanup of the Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) buildings in lower Manhattan, claiming it had to pay more than its fair share of Deutsche's defense costs.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in New York state court, alleges that Chubb has had to pay out about $5 million so far, representing roughly one-third of Deutsche's defense tab, which it argued "is significantly more than its proportionate or fair share of the underlying defense costs."

The lead defendant in the suit is Commerce and Industry Insurance Co, a unit of the global insurer AIG (AIG.N). An AIG spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The two Deutsche buildings were damaged in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Deutsche Bank subsequently decided to demolish the buildings and hired contractors to perform the work.

According to the Chubb suit, 327 workers who took part in the demolition work later sued Deutsche Bank over their exposure to contaminants.

Chubb said its Federal Insurance Co unit received its first notification of a lawsuit in November 2004 and has continued to receive them since. It is asking the court to order that the other insurers who wrote policies for Deutsche Bank share in the defense bill proportionately.

The case is Federal Insurance Co. vs. Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. et al, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, No. 652275/2011. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Matthew Lewis)