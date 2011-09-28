* Loss will cut earnings by up to $1.07 per share
Sept 28 Property insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N) on
Wednesday warned it would report up to $475 million in pretax
catastrophe losses in the third quarter, most of it coming from
late August's Hurricane Irene.
Chubb said $300 million to $375 million of the $400 million
to $475 million in total losses came from Irene, which caused
severe flooding and wind damage from the Carolinas all the way
up to Vermont last month.
The losses amount to a range of 90 cents to $1.07 per share
after tax, Chubb added. It will report full results for the
quarter on Oct. 20.
Most of the country's large property insurers are expected
to report substantial disaster losses for the quarter because
of Irene, although analysts typically build some hurricane
losses into their third-quarter models.
Shares fell about 1 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Matthew Lewis)