May 30 Insurer Chubb Ltd appointed Kyle Bryant to the newly created role of regional cyber risk manager for Europe.

Based in London, Bryant will report to Grant Cairns, head of financial lines, the UK and Ireland, and Adrian Matthews, chief operating officer, continental Europe.

Bryant, who has 11 years of insurance industry experience, joined Chubb eight years ago in New York, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)