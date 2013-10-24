BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale
* Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale, transfer of up to 3.1 million of Co's shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a modest rise in quarterly profit, underpinned by higher rates across all of its businesses.
Net profit rose to $541 million, or $2.10 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $533 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.
Net earned premiums rose about 2 percent to $3.02 billion.
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
TORONTO, March 7 U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process.