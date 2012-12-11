MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
* Was one of most exposed insurers
* Expects new share buyback program next month
Dec 11 Property insurer Chubb Corp said on Tuesday it expects after-tax losses of $570 million from Superstorm Sandy, and added it will resume its share buyback program.
Chubb was one of the most exposed insurers to Sandy, which struck the Northeastern states on Oct. 29. The company previously suspended its buyback program because it was unsure how much Sandy would cost.
But now that the bill is known, Chubb will resume buybacks, though it said it did not expect to complete its current $1.2 billion authorization by the end of January as planned.
Chubb said it expects to announce a new buyback program in late January.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.