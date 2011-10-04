* Narrows loss f'cast for 2011/12 partly on strong yen

TOKYO, Oct 4 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would join other utilities in Japan in asking its customers to keep saving power this winter, as it expects to lack a comfortable surplus of supply to meet peak-hour demand.

Japan's utilities have boosted fossil fuel-fired power output to make up the gap from a fall in nuclear plant utilisation after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered an atomic crisis in Fukushima in March.

Chubu, Japan's third-biggest power firm, shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Tokyo, in May to meet a rare government request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake.

The shutdown of the plant has boosted the firm's fuel procurement costs and tightened power supply in its service area in central Japan.

The firm has, however, managed to avoid carrying out rolling blackouts, helped by voluntary energy saving from some large users, including auto makers, which worked on weekends this summer upon Chubu's request.

But utility does not plan to ask large users to change their working days this winter, a company spokesman said.

Chubu also on Tuesday narrowed its loss forecast last made in July as it revised up its power demand outlook and as a rise in the yen reduced fuel procurement costs.

It now expects to post a group net loss of 115 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the financial year to March 2012, compared with a loss of 140 billion yen.

EXTRA GAS

Chubu also said it was talking with suppliers to secure an additional 800,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the six months to March 2012.

The company now plans to use a total 13 million tonnes of LNG in 2011/12, of which the loss of the 3,617 MW Hamaoka atomic plant accounts for 3.2 million tonnes. Originally, it planned to use 8.4 million tonnes.

Chubu also said the first tanker, with a 145,700 cubic metre capacity, carrying LNG from Indonesia would arrive for its newly built gas-fired unit in northeastern Japan on Oct. 8 before the unit's test run, scheduled for November.

It plans to start commercial operations at the Joetsu 1-1 gas-fired unit, with 595 megawatts of capacity, in July 2012, as scheduled, a company official said.

"We don't think the new unit coming online would be enough to change tight supply conditions next summer. We have some facilities entering maintenance next summer and we need to thoroughly check what we can do," the official said at a news conference.

For this winter, Chubu said it expects to be able to supply about 7 percent more than estimated peak-hour demand of 23,190 MW mainly by adjusting maintenance periods at fossil fuel plants, while it does not expect neighbouring utilities to provide surplus power to the central Japan utility.

Utilities usually have supply surpluses of 8-10 percent to avoid unexpected blackouts.

Still, Chubu does not plan to restart any mothballed units other than the two facilities it restarted this summer -- the 154-MW Chita Daini No.2 gas turbine unit and the 375-MW oil-fired Taketoyo No.2 unit. ($1 = 76.650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)