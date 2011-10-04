TOKYO Oct 4 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would ask its customers to save power this winter, as it expects to lack a comfortable surplus of supply to meet peak demand.

Chubu, Japan's third-biggest power firm, shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, which is in a quake-prone area, in May to meet a rare government request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake.

The shutdown has tightened power supply in its service area in central Japan. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)