Aug 23 The Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) will provide a 100 billion yen ($1.30
billion) low-interest loan to Chubu Electric Power Co
as early as this week to finance purchase of liquefied natural
gas(LNG), the Nikkei business daily reported.
The government-affiliated bank has offered loans to power
utilities for their overseas projects, but it is highly unusual
for it to supply funds for their domestic operations, the daily
said.
Chubu Electric must buy more LNG to bolster output from its
fossil fuel plants because it shut down its Hamaoka nuclear
power station under a government request, the paper said.
With its fuel cost overrunning forecast to reach 285 billion
yen in the current year through March 2012, the company is
bracing for its first operating loss since its establishment in
1951, the Nikkei said.
To help Chubu Electric cope with the situation caused by the
Hamaoka shutdown, the Development Bank of Japan has provided a
100 billion yen emergency loan, the daily reported.
In addition, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate
Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are expected to offer
about 250 billion yen in loans, the paper said.
The government decided to reduce Chubu Electric's financial
burden by extending the JBIC loan. The bank's loans carry lower
interest rates than those offered by the DBJ and private sector
banks, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)