Aug 23 The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will provide a 100 billion yen ($1.30 billion) low-interest loan to Chubu Electric Power Co as early as this week to finance purchase of liquefied natural gas(LNG), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The government-affiliated bank has offered loans to power utilities for their overseas projects, but it is highly unusual for it to supply funds for their domestic operations, the daily said.

Chubu Electric must buy more LNG to bolster output from its fossil fuel plants because it shut down its Hamaoka nuclear power station under a government request, the paper said.

With its fuel cost overrunning forecast to reach 285 billion yen in the current year through March 2012, the company is bracing for its first operating loss since its establishment in 1951, the Nikkei said.

To help Chubu Electric cope with the situation caused by the Hamaoka shutdown, the Development Bank of Japan has provided a 100 billion yen emergency loan, the daily reported.

In addition, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are expected to offer about 250 billion yen in loans, the paper said.

The government decided to reduce Chubu Electric's financial burden by extending the JBIC loan. The bank's loans carry lower interest rates than those offered by the DBJ and private sector banks, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)