(Corrects headline to make clear reference is to all safety
steps at plant)
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co
said Monday it expects to complete a tsunami wall and
other steps to protect its Hamaoka nuclear plant by December
2013, one year later than planned.
The utility also said it may not be able to pay a planned
dividend of 60 yen ($0.76) for the current financial year due to
the cost of buying thermal fuel to run other power stations
while the Hamaoka plant is idled.
Chubu Electric was ordered to shut the Hamaoka plant after
last year's earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis
at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, because Hamaoka lies
close to a zone where the government expects a large earthquake
to strike, possibly generating a tsunami that could threaten the
plant.
The crisis at the Fukushima plant, operated by Tokyo
Electric Power Co, has led to a loss of public
confidence in nuclear power in Japan and prompted the government
to review its energy policy.
($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by
Michael Watson)