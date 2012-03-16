TOKYO, March 16 Chubu Electric Power Co
said on Friday it bought 13 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas in the year to March.
President Akihisa Mizuno also said at a news conference that
Chubu, Japan's third-biggest utility, would purchase a similar
amount of LNG in 2012/13.
Chubu shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, which is in a
quake-prone area, in May last year to meet a rare government
request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake
like the March 11 disaster.
Chubu has since stepped up power generation at fossil-fuel
power plants to meet demand in the central Japan area, where
several auto and electronics parts factories are located.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)