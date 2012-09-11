SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Chubu Electric Power sees Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at 83.4 million tonnes in 2012, up from around 78.5 million tonnes in 2011, a company executive said at an industry gathering in Singapore on Tuesday.

LNG demand from Japan will likely peak in 2012, with demand decreasing due to a variety of factors including inadequate terminal capacity, the global economic outlook, electricity saving efforts, and the availability of renewable options, Norio Iwai, general manager, LNG Business, Chubu Electric Power, said. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Miral Fahmy)