SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Chubu Electric Power
sees Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at 83.4 million
tonnes in 2012, up from around 78.5 million tonnes in 2011, a
company executive said at an industry gathering in Singapore on
Tuesday.
LNG demand from Japan will likely peak in 2012, with demand
decreasing due to a variety of factors including inadequate
terminal capacity, the global economic outlook, electricity
saving efforts, and the availability of renewable options, Norio
Iwai, general manager, LNG Business, Chubu Electric Power, said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Miral Fahmy)