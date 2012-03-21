TOKYO, March 21 Chubu Electric Power Co
on Wednesday said it would increase spending on defences against
tsumani at its Hamaoka nuclear plant.
Japan's third-biggest utility will bolster spending on steps
such as protecting the facility from flooding to around 140
billion yen ($1.7 billion) from the 100 billion yen planned last
July.
The utility said it expected to complete the anti-tsunami
measures by end of the year.
The crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked by a massive earthquake and
subsequent tsunami, has decimated public faith in atomic power
in Japan.
($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)