TOKYO Aug 7 Chubu Electric Power Co Inc
will take control of a Tokyo-based electricity
supplier, sources said on Wednesday, giving the utility an entry
into the territory of Tokyo Electric Power Co, which is
struggling with losses from the Fukushima disaster.
The move by the Chubu Electric to buy an 80 percent stake in
independent power supplier, Diamond Corp, is the first
significant incursion by one of Japan's regional electricity
monopolies into another's turf.
Each of Japan's 10 regional monopolies controls everything
from power generation to transmission in its own service area,
an arrangement that allows them to easily shut out competitors.
A government attempt in the 1990s to deregulate the market
for large users left only a small portion of electricity supply
in the hands of independent suppliers like Diamond Power, which
is owned by Mitsubishi Corp.
Chubu Electric, based in Nagoya, southwest of Tokyo, is
looking to acquire the Diamond stake by the end of the year, two
sources familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition
of anonymity.
Mitsubishi, Chubu Electric and Nippon Paper Industries Co
have also agreed to build a coal-fired power plant in
Shizuoka prefecture southwest of Tokyo to provide electricity
for Diamond Power, the sources said.
The partners will spend 25 billion yen ($256 million) on the
plant, which will provide electricity to the Tokyo metropolitan
area.
Chubu Electric is paying 1 billion yen for the stake in
Diamond Power, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Chubu Electric said it is in talks on the stake but details
haven't been finalised. A spokesman at Mitsubishi declined to
comment.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, was placed under government
control last year to avoid going bankrupt following the
meltdowns at its Fukushima Daiichi plant north of Tokyo, caused
by an earthquake and tsunami that left almost 20,000 people dead
or missing in March 2011.
All but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors have been shut
down in the wake of the disaster, leaving the utilities with
large losses as they import more fossil fuels to run power
stations.
($1 = 97.6050 Japanese yen)
