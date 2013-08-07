* Chubu to take 80 pct stake in independent Diamond Power

* Purchase is first move by major firm into rival's area

* Chubu, Mitsubishi, Nippon Paper to build power plant (Adds confirmation, power plant details)

By Kentaro Hamada

TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co will take control of a Tokyo-based electricity supplier, the utility said on Wednesday, giving it market access to the territory of troubled Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The move by the southwestern Japan-based Chubu Electric to buy an 80 percent stake in the independent power producer and supplier, Diamond Power Corp, is the first significant incursion by one of the nation's regional electricity monopolies into another's turf.

Each of Japan's 10 regional monopolies controls everything from power generation to transmission in its own service area, an arrangement that allows them to easily shut out competitors.

A government attempt in the 1990s to deregulate the market for large users left only a small portion of electricity supply in the hands of independent firms like Diamond Power, which is owned by trading house Mitsubishi Corp.

A spokesman for Chubu Electric declined to disclose the price the power firm paid for the acquisition, but the Nikkei business daily, which like other media outlets including Reuters reported the deal before the announcement, put the price tag at about 1 billion yen ($10 million).

In addition, Mitsubishi, Chubu Electric, along with Nippon Paper Industries Co, also agreed on Wednesday to build a 10-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, to provide electricity for Diamond Power.

Mitsubishi will take a 70 percent stake in the entity that will own the plant, which is slated to be capitalized at 26 billion yen ($266 million), while Nippon Paper will own 20 percent and Chubu Electric will be a 10 percent stakeholder.

The plant is scheduled to start operations in May 2016.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, was placed under government control last year to avoid going bankrupt following the meltdowns at its Fukushima Daiichi plant north of Tokyo, caused by an earthquake and tsunami that left almost 20,000 people dead or missing in March 2011.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government will get directly involved in containing rising levels of radioactive water from the mangled nuclear complex, after earlier solely relying on Tepco.

All but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors have been shut down in the wake of the disaster, leaving utilities with large losses as they import more fossil fuel to run power stations.

($1 = 97.6050 Japanese yen)

