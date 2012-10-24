(Corrects figure for sales forecast to 418.50 billion yen, not 418.00 billion
yen)
OCTOBER 23 (Reuters)-
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 275.41 276.02 418.50
(-0.2 pct) (+0.0 pct) (+12.0 pct)
Operating 48.23 50.01 80.00
(-3.6 pct) (+10.8 pct) (+28.1 pct)
Recurring 48.07 51.06 80.50
(-5.8 pct) (+15.4 pct) (+26.6 pct)
Net 29.84 27.13 49.00
(+10.0 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+39.1 pct)
EPS 54.83 yen 49.85 yen 90.04 yen
EPS Diluted 54.81 yen 49.84 yen
Annual div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription
medicines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.