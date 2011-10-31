TOKYO Oct 31 Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it expects to be able to supply 1,430 megawatts of energy in February even without any reactors online, with the 820 MW No.2 unit at its sole Shimane nuclear plant entering routine checks in late January.

The expected capacity would be 13.5 percent more than estimated peak-hour demand for the winter, the western utility said.

From the surplus, the company will be able to supply 550 MW to neighbouring utilities if requested, it added.

A company official said Chugoku Electric plans to increase fossil-fuel power to make up for lost nuclear capacity, but he declined to give further details.

