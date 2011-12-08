TOKYO Dec 8 Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it had procured in the spot market the extra 240,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas it had planned to buy for the October-March period to make up for a fall in nuclear utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.

Chugoku is struggling to ensure stable power supply as the western utility is scheduled to start routine maintenance on the only online reactor, the 820 megawatt No.2 unit at its sole Shimane nuclear plant, in January. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)