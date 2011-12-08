TOKYO Dec 8 Chugoku Electric Power Co
said on Thursday it had procured in the spot market the
extra 240,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas it had planned to
buy for the October-March period to make up for a fall in
nuclear utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.
Chugoku is struggling to ensure stable power supply as the
western utility is scheduled to start routine maintenance on the
only online reactor, the 820 megawatt No.2 unit at its sole
Shimane nuclear plant, in January.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)