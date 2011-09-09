TOKYO, Sept 9 Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it would restart the 1,000 megawatt No.1 coal-fired unit at its Misumi plant in western Japan on Sept. 10.

The unit was shut on Aug. 10 after steam had leaked from a pipeline, the utility said in a statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)