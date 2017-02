TOKYO, Sept 16 Chugoku Electric Power Co expects to be able to supply 8 percent or more above peak demand this winter by increasing fossil-fuel power generation, the president of the western Japanese utility said on Friday.

Tomohide Karita also said at a news conference that construction of its 1,373 megawatt Shimane No. 3 reactor is nearly finished, and the utility will seek the authorities' approval for operations. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)