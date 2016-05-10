May 10 CHUNGHO COMNET CO.,LTD :

* Says it to issue the 13th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds for equity investment funds

* Maturity date of May 10, 2021, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 8,190 won per share, and a conversion period from May 10, 2017 to April 10, 2021

