May 10 CHUNGHO COMNET CO.,LTD :

* Says it to issue 276,240 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 5,000 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 7,240 won per share, to raise proceeds of 2 billion won for equity investment funds

* Listing date of May 25 for the new shares

