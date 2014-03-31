Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 China's Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 77 million shares at no lower than 10.94 yuan ($1.76) per share in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fex97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)