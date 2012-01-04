(Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Church & Dwight Co Inc said it is exploring strategic options for its Brazilian specialty chemicals unit as the diversified consumer goods company sees limited profitability from the business going ahead.

The unit, which markets sodium bicarbonate, other chemicals and dairy products in Brazil, brings in annual revenue of about $40 million for Church & Dwight, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said in a statement.

Church & Dwight, the maker of Trojan condoms and Arm & Hammer baking soda, said it will see a non-cash charge of 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Shares of Church & Dwight were down about 1 percent at $44.90 in premarket on Wednesday. They had closed at $45.40 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)