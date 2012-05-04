* Q1 EPS $0.66 vs est. $0.61
* Rev $690.6 mln vs est. $673.0 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS about $0.54 vs est. $0.60
May 4 Consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co
Inc posted a quarterly profit above market expectations,
driven by strong sales, including those of the Arm & Hammer
liquid laundry detergent.
For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of
about 54 cents per share. Analysts expect earnings of 60 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of Trojan condoms and XTRA detergent posted
first-quarter net income of $95.8 million, or 66 cents per
share, compared with $83.6 million, or 58 cents per share, last
year.
Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $690.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share, on revenue of $673.0 million.
"While category consumption continues to be weak in the
U.S., we increased market share on five of our eight power
brands in the quarter," Chief Executive James Craigie said in a
statement.
Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company closed at
$51.41 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)