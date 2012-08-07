Mexico broadcaster Televisa to slash capital expenditure in 2017
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday that it would slash its capital expenditure in 2017 by more than one third to around $1 billion.
(Corrects to 'second quarter' from 'third quarter' in 4th paragraph)
* Second-quarter earnings $0.56/share vs est $0.55
* Second-quarter rev $696.4 mln vs est $702.7 mln
* Sees third-quarter earnings $0.58/share vs est $0.61
Aug 7 Consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed market expectations on lower sales of its higher-margin personal care products in the United States, and forecast a third-quarter profit below estimates.
The company, known for its Arm & Hammer brands, expects to earn about 58 cents per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of Trojan condoms and XTRA detergent said net income fell to $79.3 million, or 56 cents per share, for the second quarter from $82.6 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of 55 cents per share for the s econd quarter.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $696.4 million, but fell short of estimates of $702.7 million.
Personal care products sales fell 5 percent to $160.3 million.
Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company closed at $55.7 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday that it would slash its capital expenditure in 2017 by more than one third to around $1 billion.
ATLANTA, Feb 23 Outgoing Atlanta Federal Reserve president Dennis Lockhart put a plug in for looser bank regulations on Thursday, saying debate over ways to change the Dodd-Frank financial reform laws were appropriate given the economy's strength and what he regards as improved bank management.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.