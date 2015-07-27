MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
July 27 Churchill Asset Management LLC appointed Christopher Cox as chief risk officer and a senior managing director, effective immediately.
Cox, who is joining from The Carlyle Group, will report to Chief Executive Kenneth Kencel, Churchill said.
Churchill is a majority-owned subsidiary of U.S. financial services group Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF).
