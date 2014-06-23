June 23 Churchill Mining Plc :

* Churchill Mining Plc arbitration claim for damages $1.315 billion

* Arbitration relates to revocation of mining licenses that made up East Kutai coal project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, in which Churchill/Planet held a 75 pct interest

* FTI determined damages to Churchill/Planet of $1,149.90 million plus pre-award interest of $165.70 million for a total of $1,315.60 million

* Company will provide ongoing updates during course of proceedings

* Analysis was based on a production rate of 50mtpa and a railway haulage scenario

* Next step in proceedings is that Republic of Indonesia is now required to file its Memorial of Defence by 12 November 2014