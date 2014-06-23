Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
June 23 Churchill Mining Plc :
* Churchill Mining Plc arbitration claim for damages $1.315 billion
* Arbitration relates to revocation of mining licenses that made up East Kutai coal project in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, in which Churchill/Planet held a 75 pct interest
* FTI determined damages to Churchill/Planet of $1,149.90 million plus pre-award interest of $165.70 million for a total of $1,315.60 million
* Company will provide ongoing updates during course of proceedings
* Analysis was based on a production rate of 50mtpa and a railway haulage scenario
* Next step in proceedings is that Republic of Indonesia is now required to file its Memorial of Defence by 12 November 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.