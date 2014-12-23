UPDATE 5-Man killed at Paris airport planned to "die for Allah"-prosecutor
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
Dec 23 Churchill Mining Plc
* ICSID tribunal issues procedural order no 14 in relation to Churchill's application for provisional (protective) measures
* Tribunal has denied company's application
* Tribunal ordered Republic of Indonesia to request leave before filing evidence from criminal investigation into alleged forgery issue
* Tribunal denied Republic of Indonesia's requests for costs and reserved costs for a later decision or award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.