Dec 23 Churchill Mining Plc

* ICSID tribunal issues procedural order no 14 in relation to Churchill's application for provisional (protective) measures

* Tribunal has denied company's application

* Tribunal ordered Republic of Indonesia to request leave before filing evidence from criminal investigation into alleged forgery issue

* Tribunal denied Republic of Indonesia's requests for costs and reserved costs for a later decision or award