Nov 17 Chuy's Holdings Inc, which operates
Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant chain, said on Thursday it filed to
raise up to $92 million through its public listing, 20 percent
higher than what it had initially planned.
In August, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to raise up to $75 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the offering could be different.
In its latest regulatory filing, the company, which is
backed by Goode Partners LLC and J.P. Morgan Funds, said it
expects to use the proceeds to repay debts.
The Austin, Texas-based company had applied to list its
stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "CHUY."
The offering is being underwritten by Jefferies, Baird and
Morgan Keegan.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)