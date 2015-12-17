CAIRO Dec 17 Orascom Telecom's Neguib Sawiris is expected to make a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($127.7 million) bid to buy Egyptian investment bank CI Capital , sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The is likely to be formally announced on Thursday, said the sources. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)