Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Dec 17 Orascom Telecom's Neguib Sawiris is expected to make a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($127.7 million) bid to buy Egyptian investment bank CI Capital , sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
The is likely to be formally announced on Thursday, said the sources. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order