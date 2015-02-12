TORONTO Feb 12 Canadian asset manager CI
Financial Corp reported on Thursday a 22 percent higher
fourth quarter profit that was in line with analysts'
expectations, as average assets under management hit a record
during the period.
For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2014, the company reported a
net income of C$140.4 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share,
higher than the C$116.2 million, or 41 Canadian cents a share
earned over the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share, which excluded a C$5 million
adjustment, was 48 Canadian cents.
On average, analysts were expecting earnings of 48 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average assets under management rose 14 percent to C$101.12
billion, while expenses as a percentage of that fell 8 percent
to 34.1 basis points.
Net sales for the fourth quarter were C$511 million. Free
cash flow rose 19 percent to C$148.3 million from C$124.5
million a year earlier.
Shares were up 0.9 percent, at C$34.05 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)