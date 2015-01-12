UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 CI Games SA :
* Said on Friday it estimated its consolidated net revenue for FY 2014 at over 100 million zlotys ($27.77 million)
* Its consolidated net debt as of Dec. 31, 2014 is estimated at minus 9 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6016 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.