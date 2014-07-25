DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
WARSAW, July 25 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday Warsaw will probably appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling that Poland hosted a secret CIA jail.
"We're analyzing materials and it is quite probable that we will appeal against this ruling," Tusk told news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Political and general news
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.