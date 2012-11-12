WASHINGTON Nov 11 The following is a timeline
of events related to the resignation of CIA Director David
Petraeus, according to U.S. officials, public statements and
other sources:
Spring 2006: Paula Broadwell meets David Petraeus at a
Harvard University function.
2008: Broadwell decides to pursue a doctorate in public
policy and conduct a case study on Petraeus' leadership.
Petraeus invites her to go on a run in Washington, D.C.
2010: Petraeus is put in charge of the war in Afghanistan
and Broadwell would visit and observe him in Afghanistan.
August 2011: Petraeus retires after nearly four decades in
the U.S. Army.
Sept. 6, 2011: Petraeus sworn in as CIA director.
January 2012: Biography of Petraeus co-authored by
Broadwell, "All In: The Education of General David Petraeus," is
published.
2011-2012: Broadwell and Petraeus extramarital affair
started after he left military service and ended about four
months ago.
Sometime within the past four or five months - one official
said "early summer" - a woman complained to the FBI about
harassing emails that were later determined to have been written
by Broadwell. In the course of investigating that complaint, the
FBI discovered an affair between Broadwell and Petraeus.
Week of Oct. 21: Federal investigators interview Broadwell.
Week of Oct. 28: Federal investigators interview Petraeus.
Prosecutors conclude afterward they likely will not bring
criminal charges.
Tuesday, Nov. 6, Election Day, at about 5 p.m.: the FBI
notifies Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who
oversees the CIA and other intelligence agencies, about
Petraeus. Clapper speaks to Petraeus that evening and again
Wednesday and advises him to step down.
Wednesday, Nov. 7: Clapper informs White House National
Security Council official that Petraeus may resign and President
Barack Obama should be informed. The president is told about it
later that day.
Thursday, Nov. 8: At 11 a.m. a Petraeus meeting with
foreign dignitaries scheduled for 2:30 p.m. is canceled and his
visitors are informed he has to go to the White House to meet
with Obama. Petraeus meets with Obama at the White House and
offers his resignation, explaining the circumstances behind it.
Obama did not immediately accept the resignation.
Friday, Nov. 9 - Obama calls Petraeus and accepts his
resignation.
- Clapper issues public statement: "Dave's
decision to step down represents the loss of one of our nation's
most respected public servants." No mention of the reason for
his resignation.
- Petraeus message to CIA workforce is made
public: "After being married for over 37 years, I showed
extremely poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair."
- Obama statement: "By any measure, through
his lifetime of service David Petraeus has made our country
safer and stronger."
Sunday, Nov. 11 - News media report that the woman who made
original complaint to FBI was Jill Kelley, described by sources
as a long-time family friend who had no romantic involvement
with Petraeus.