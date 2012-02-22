* CIA wants "pay-as-you-go" deals for its software
* New approach should increase flexibility
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency told software vendors on Tuesday that it
plans to revolutionize the way it does business with them as
part of a race to keep up with the blazing pace of technology
advances.
Rather than stick with traditional all-you-can-eat deals
known as "enterprise licensing agreements," the CIA wants to buy
software services on a "metered," pay-as-you-go basis, Ira "Gus"
Hunt, the agency's top technology officer, told an industry
conference.
"Think Amazon," he said, referring to the electronic
commerce giant where the inventory is vast but the billing is
per item. "That model really works."
The old way of contracting for proprietary software inhibits
flexibility, postponing the CIA's chance to take advantage of
emerging capabilities early on, Hunt said.
He added that this made it harder to keep up with "big data"
at a time that such challenges are growing while federal
agencies are tightening their belts for deficit reduction.
The CIA does not comment on how much it spends on its
software licenses nor other details of its budget because they
are classified, said Preston Golson, an agency spokesman. He did
not immediately respond to a query about whether the CIA already
had begun to recast its software licenses.
Intelligence analysts use programs from companies such as
Oracle Corp, SAP AG and Hewlett Packard Co
to sift through vast data sets to provide insights,
warning and opportunities to the president of the United States
and other decisionmakers.
Hunt made his remarks at a conference on emerging
technologies organized by the Armed Forces Communications &
Electronics Association's Washington D.C. chapter.
Replying to a question, he said the CIA would be willing to
give vendors with security clearances a "peek under the covers"
to address any doubt about whether it was fairly accounting for
proprietary software used under any pay-as-you-go deal.
"Don't kid yourself that we can't do this thing because we
can," he said, adding that the agency was seeking to build
strong partnerships with its information technology suppliers.
"We're not out there trying to screw you," Hunt told
representatives of the many vendors present. But "you really
need to think differently about how we do these things," he
said.
Earlier in the day, Reginald Brothers, deputy assistant
secretary of defense for research, told the conference that
existing software tools for data analysis, management and
interaction lagged the vast amounts of information that drones
and other high-tech U.S. military sensors were vacuuming up.
"The big data problem is the analysis of it," he said.
Existing tools "do not aid users ... in the mission timelines."
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)