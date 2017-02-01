CAIRO Feb 1 Egypt's Commercial International
Bank (CIB), Egypt's largest listed company, said on
Wednesday its board recommends a cash dividend of 0.50 Egyptian
pounds ($0.0265) per share for 2016.
The CIB board also approved a Tier 2 capital loan of up to
$300 million, the bank said in a bourse statement, adding that
the float of the Egyptian pound Nov. 3 had resulted in a fall in
the value of its assets and commitments in foreign currencies
amounting to 325 million pounds.
($1 = 18.8500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Louise Heavens)