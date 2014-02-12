CAIRO Feb 12 Egypt's biggest listed bank,
Commercial International Bank, posted a 29 percent
rise in fourth quarter net profit to 757 million Egyptian pounds
($109 million), it said on Wednesday.
The bank's revenues for the fourth quarter rose by 15
percent to 1.74 billion pounds.
CIB posted a 35 percent rise in net profit for the full year
in 2013. It made 3 billion Egyptian pounds, compared with 2.2
billion pounds a year earlier.
The bank posted a record revenue of 6.98 billion pounds, 31
percent higher than the previous year.
Egyptian banks such as CIB have been able to keep their
bottom lines growing thanks partly to high interest rates paid
by the state last year for its short-term borrowing.
State borrowing costs rose as foreign investors exited the
local treasury market, tax receipts suffered from a weak economy
and the government boosted spending to meet popular demands for
better living standards after an uprising against President
Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
($1 = 6.9613 Egyptian pounds)
