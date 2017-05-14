BRIEF-Starland Holdings proposes acquisition of stake in Ayondo Holding Ag
* Proposed acquisition of the equity interest of Ayondo Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.
CIB finalised a deal in March to sell about 75 percent of CI Capital to a group of Egyptian and Gulf investors in a deal worth about $40 million.
* Finet Finance Ltd entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders