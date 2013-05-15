CAIRO May 15 Egypt's CIB, that country's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday its first-quarter consolidated net income rose 30 percent year-on-year to 658 million Egyptian pounds ($94.4 million).

Revenue rose by an annual 40 percent to 1.61 billion pounds, while deposits grew by 9.3 percent during the quarter to 86.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.9691 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Werr)