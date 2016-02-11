CAIRO Feb 11 Commercial International Bank
(CIB), Egypt's largest listed company, said on
Thursday its board had approved a plan to issue financial
instruments worth up to 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.02
billion) to fund expansion.
The bank said in a statement that the plan would be
presented to its general assembly. It did not specify what form
the financial instruments would take but said they could be
denominated in Egyptian pounds or a foreign currency.
It did not give specific details on its growth plan.
On Wednesday CIB announced a 26 percent jump in 2015 net
profit to a record 4.7 billion Egyptian pounds.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
