CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's Commercial International
Bank reported an 11 percent dip in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday after political and economic turmoil dented
its dividends, foreign exchange income and the value of sold
investments.
Net income was 443 million Egyptian pounds ($74.3 million),
down from 496 million pounds in the same period a year earlier,
the company said in a statement. It was higher than an average
analyst forecast of 403 million pounds in a Reuters poll.
Egypt's business sector is struggling to recover from the
disruption that followed President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow,
and banks have been hit further by a weak financial market and
an exodus of foreign investors.
($1 = 5.959 Egyptian Pounds)
(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)