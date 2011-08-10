CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's Commercial International Bank reported an 11 percent dip in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday after political and economic turmoil dented its dividends, foreign exchange income and the value of sold investments.

Net income was 443 million Egyptian pounds ($74.3 million), down from 496 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement. It was higher than an average analyst forecast of 403 million pounds in a Reuters poll.

Egypt's business sector is struggling to recover from the disruption that followed President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow, and banks have been hit further by a weak financial market and an exodus of foreign investors. ($1 = 5.959 Egyptian Pounds) (Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)